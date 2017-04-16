Peralta fans nine in five scoreless

Palka came up in the bottom of the seventh inning in the nightcap needing a triple to complete the cycle, but instead he slammed his second homer of the day. That marked Palka’s second multi-homer performance through his first 10 games of the season. He’s no stranger to the long ball, having hit a combined 34 homers between Double-A Charlotte and Rochester last season.

“I’m just a little less anxious at the plate,” Palka told MiLB.com postgame. “I don’t know that I’ve gotten off to a good start in any season. I think I got a little too excited after that first series and I needed to calm back down a little.”

Look for Palka to possibly don pinstripes for the Twins in some capacity soon if he continues to look this relaxed at the plate.

The rest of the best performances from top prospects Sunday

• No. 1 Dodgers prospect Cody Bellinger (No. 10 overall) went 2-for-3 in Triple-A Oklahoma City’s 3-2 win over Memphis to raise his average to .395 this season. The first baseman tied the game with a solo homer in the fifth inning, and then he gave Oklahoma City the lead for good with a two-out RBI single. The Dodgers have now pulled off three consecutive come-from-behind victories.

• It seems like Ian Happ (Cubs’ No. 2, No. 25 overall) is doing something extraordinary every day, and Sunday was no exception. Happ blasted his sixth homer — the most in the Minors — and drove in two runs as part of a 2-for-4 day in Triple-A Iowa’s 6-3 win over Round Rock.

“I think coming into camp, I don’t think the plan was for me to start in Triple-A,” Happ told MiLB.com prior to Opening Day. “I had only played half a season at Double-A and didn’t have as much success as I wanted to have, so I think it was just coming into camp ready, then kind of showing them I belong on the Triple-A roster.”

Mission accomplished for Happ thus far. Sunday marked his fifth multi-hit game of the season, and he’s only gone hitless in two of his first 11 contests thus far.

• The earned run column remains all zeroes for the Astros’ No. 1 prospect, Francis Martes (No. 18 overall), after the big right-hander posted his second scoreless start of the season for Triple-A Fresno. It wasn’t all positive for Martes, as he walked six batters and lasted only 4 2/3 innings against Salt Lake. But he also struck out seven, showcasing the potential of his stuff when he is able to locate it.

• It was hard to tell Corey Ray had missed any significant time from major knee surgery; not when he tripled in his very first at-bat back in action. That wasn’t the only time the Brewers’ No. 2 prospect showed off his wheels, as he’d later steal a base as part of a triumphant 2-for-5 return in Class A Advanced Carolina’s 8-3 win over visiting Frederick. The 22-year old went 10-for-16 in stolen base attempts last year before tearing the meniscus in his left knee in an instructional league game last fall.

“He has worked extremely hard to rehab,” Milwaukee farm director Tom Flanagan told MiLB.com regarding Ray, the No. 27 prospect in baseball, back in March. “Beyond the big tools that he possesses, he goes about his business in a manner far beyond his years.”

• How does one follow up a 4-for-5 day with a homer, two doubles, seven RBIs and a stolen base? Well, in the case of Kyle Tucker (Astros’ No. 2, No. 32 overall), he decided to homer again as part of a 1-for-4 performance in Class A Advanced Buies Creek’s 6-2 loss to Winston-Salem. If he keeps up these kinds of swings at the plate, Buies Creek fans may not see Tucker for very long.

• Josh Hader (Brewers’ No. 3, No. 35 overall) is taking advantage of his first full season in Triple-A with Colorado Springs. The long-haired southpaw limited Nashville to just one run on one hit and four walks on the road to lower his ERA to 2.57 through his first three starts. That’s a stark change from the 5.22 ERA that Hader recorded in his first 14 games of Triple-A action last summer.

• Jake Bauers (Rays’ No. 4, No. 71 overall) checked off a personal benchmark by hitting his first Triple-A home run as part of a 1-for-3 day with two runs batted in during Triple-A Durham’s 7-5 loss to Gwinnett. Bauers’ blast went to deep right field at Durham Bulls Athletic Park to tie the score at 2-2. Sunday’s homer might be the pick-me-up Bauers is looking for after a relatively slow 9-for-39 start to the season.

• Beau Burrows’ season ERA now reads as a sterling 1.17 after posting five shutout innings for Class A Advanced Lakeland. The Tigers’ No. 3 prospect held Charlotte to four hits and a walk while striking out four to move to 1-0 on the season. The right-hander’s career ERA now sits at 2.63 after 32 starts between Rookie ball and Class A.

• Luiz Gohara (Braves’ No. 10) was able to avoid multiple jams as he gave up just one run despite allowing five hits and three walks over five innings of work for Class A Advanced Florida. The Brazilian native’s ERA stands at 1.93 after three starts for the Fire Frogs. The lefty’s four strikeouts on Sunday gives him 13 strikeouts through 14 innings this year.

• There was a noticeable breeze around the batter’s box in Zebulon, NC, thanks to Orioles No. 18 prospect Ofelky Peralta. The right-hander struck out nine batters in five scoreless innings for Class A Advanced Frederick as part of the Keys’ 9-3 loss to Carolina. That continued Peralta’s strong ’17 debut in which he has allowed only one run over four innings; he has also allowed only four hits so far on the young season.

• Chad Green (Yankees’ No. 22) made a strong case to return to the pinstripes at some point soon. The lanky right-hander allowed a single run on six hits while striking out seven over seven strong innings in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s 3-1 home victory over Buffalo, bouncing back from a four-run outing in his last time on the hill against Lehigh Valley. Green went 2-4 with a 4.73 ERA over 12 appearances (eight starts) for the Yankees last summer.