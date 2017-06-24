Perdomo, Hedges lead Padres past Tigers 1-0 (Jun 23, 2017)

SAN DIEGO (AP) Luis Perdomo pitched two-hit ball over six innings, Austin Hedges had an RBI double and the San Diego Padres handed the Detroit Tigers their seventh straight loss, 1-0 on Friday night.

Perdomo (2-4) outworked Detroit’s Michael Fulmer and did not allow a hit until the fifth. Perdomo struck out six and walked five in his first scoreless outing of the season.

Hedges doubled to the right-center gap in the second to drive home Cory Spangenberg, who reached base three times against Fulmer (6-6). It was Hedges’ first at-bat since a collision at home plate with the Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo that sidelined the catcher for two games.

Brad Hand pitched a scoreless eighth and Brandon Maurer retired the side in the ninth for his 14th save.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!