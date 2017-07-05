Audio clip: Listen to audio clip.

A North Korean missile test on the eve of the G20.

Dana Perino, former White House Press Secretary, co-host of Fox News Channel’s “The Five” and best-selling author of “And The Good News Is…” and Fox News Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt run through the daily goings on in the world of politics.

This week Dana & Chris discuss the threat of a North Korean ICMB, the state of play on health care and what possibly could have been going through New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s mind.

Plus, Chris tackles Presidential nicknames.

