Perks of making the Super Bowl: Jared Allen buys teammates cowboy boots

Jared Allen has hooked up some of his teammates with quite the gift on Thursday.

In honor of Carolina making the Super Bowl, the Panthers defensive end bought his fellow defensive lineman some Australian cowboy boots.

