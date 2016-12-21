Perseverance Pays Off For John Bunting

The 1972 NFL Draft was two long days for North Carolina outside linebacker John Bunting.

“There were a lot of people, mostly in my family, that thought I’d go the first day. I was a little more realistic knowing that I’d probably go a lot later than that,” says Bunting, who is Thursday’s Honorary Alumni Captain presented by Santander. “But to go to the Eagles which was not my favorite team growing up, I really had no idea what Philadelphia was like. I’d never been there in my life.

“Back then, you couldn’t watch football every day. They didn’t have ESPN. So you didn’t know much about any other team except your favorite teams. You knew the Green Bay Packers and who the Redskins were. I didn’t know who the Eagles were.”

Initially, Bunting, who was selected in the 10th round, wasn’t so sure he’d even be around long enough to learn who the Eagles were.

“To go to minicamp and see that they were four, five or six linebackers deep at each one of the positions, I didn’t think I had much of a chance to make the team,” Bunting recalls. “But fortunately for me, I was in a position where a couple guys retired, a guy got hurt, another guy held out of camp and, all of a sudden, you’re up there competing.”

Bunting moved up to the top of the depth chart while the Eagles struggled to stay out of the bottom of the standings. During his first six years, Philadelphia had three different head coaches – Ed Khayat, Mike McCormack and Dick Vermeil – and no winning seasons.

The Eagles were finally able to taste a bit of success in 1978 when they posted a 9-7 record and made the playoffs. Bunting wasn’t as fortunate. He suffered a season-ending knee injury during an October game at New England and had to have total reconstructive surgery.

“It was a pretty upsetting time, believe me,” Bunting says. “I’d been there for a long, long time and yet to have a winning season and I knew that we were going to win that year. We beat the Saints, the Dolphins and then the Colts. Three games in a row. We were really on a roll and then went up to Foxborough and I blew my knee out sometime in the first or second quarter. And that was curtains for me. It was a 50-50 shot to ever play ball again because of the substantial damage to my knee.”

Even though Bunting’s chances of playing again were slim and none, slim won. In 1980, he helped the Eagles capture the NFC Championship. They, however, fell short of the ultimate goal when the Oakland Raiders won Super Bowl XV.

“We knew we were coming together as a team,” says Bunting, who played 11 seasons for the Eagles. “We were playing great defense for about three years in a row. What Vermeil did was build that offensive line, get a quarterback (in Ron Jaworski) who had a lot of courage and also have a lot of talent. And we had enough skill guys to make a lot of things happen. Harold Carmichael, Wilbert Montgomery, those guys were really good football players. And we got a lot of big plays out of our tight ends.

“The whole year was a magical year. We played with a great deal of confidence. We felt we were going to win every game we went out and played. When we went to play in the NFC Championship Game, we just knew we were going to beat the Cowboys.

“Of course, the conclusion of the season wasn’t fun. There was some satisfaction, particularly for some of the individuals that played and had developed a deep appreciation for how hard it is to get there. It’d taken so long to get there, you really know how special it is. So many things have to happen for that to happen. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing for most of the people that are involved in the game of pro football.”