One Dover woman is trying to make school buses safer for kids. WBOC reporting Janetta Guinn is circling a petition to require all buses throughout the first state come equipped with seat belts. While there is a federal law for smaller buses, the classic large, yellow school buses many children ride to school are mostly safety belt free. Guinn says she’s gotten over 300 signatures already and plans to take the petition to both state lawmakers and the Dover City Council.