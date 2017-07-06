Pham: Leake &#039;pitched well enough to let us win&#039;

By news@wgmd.com -
32

Tommy Pham was unhappy that the Cardinals weren’t able to cap off a comeback against the Marlins on Wednesday.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

WATCH: Greg Garcia homers in Cardinals' loss to Marlins

WATCH: Greg Garcia homers in Cardinals’ loss to Marlins

1 day ago

Greg Garcia: 'We're a group that keeps battling'

Greg Garcia: ‘We’re a group that keeps battling’

1 day ago

Lynn on Yelich's three-run homer: 'I'd like to have that pitch back'

Lynn on Yelich’s three-run homer: ‘I’d like to have that pitch back’

1 day ago

Mike Matheny happy with the way Greg Garcia has rebounded

Mike Matheny happy with the way Greg Garcia has rebounded

1 day ago

Luke Weaver doesn't mind sharing his name with Louis 'Luke' Voit

Luke Weaver doesn’t mind sharing his name with Louis ‘Luke’ Voit

1 day ago

Pham says Cardinals are playing a crisper brand of baseball

Pham says Cardinals are playing a crisper brand of baseball

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR