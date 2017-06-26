Pham on his great hustle play: &#039;I kind of deked him&#039;

By news@wgmd.com -
13

Tommy Pham says he was reading CF Patrick Kivlehan’s body language when he hustled to second base, setting up the Cardinals’ first run in their win Monday.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

Voit: First MLB hit is "something I'll remember forever'

Voit: First MLB hit is “something I’ll remember forever’

Just now

Matheny praises Wacha, among many other Cardinals after win

Matheny praises Wacha, among many other Cardinals after win

Just now

Randal Grichuk leads Cards to win over Reds

Randal Grichuk leads Cards to win over Reds

15 mins ago

Matheny says homers allowed by Oh have been due to elevated pitches

Matheny says homers allowed by Oh have been due to elevated pitches

2 days ago

Wainwright: 'That's the most comfortable I've been on the mound all year'

Wainwright: ‘That’s the most comfortable I’ve been on the mound all year’

2 days ago

Kolten Wong feeling good about his injury rehab

Kolten Wong feeling good about his injury rehab

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR