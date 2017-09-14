Pharmacist accused of trying to kill mother with insulin

A Pennsylvania pharmacist is accused of trying to kill her own mother with a series of insulin injections. Police claim Donna Horger, 50, attempted to inject her 74-year-old mother with insulin on three separate occasions, Fox 29 reported.

The first alleged attempt reportedly occurred at Immaculate Mary Nursing Home in Philadelphia. Horger’s mother, Mary, was found unresponsive and rushed to Abington Hospital where she was revived. The alleged second and third attempts reportedly occurred while Mary Horger was recovering in the hospital, according to Fox 29.

An investigation revealed that no hospital staff injected Mary Horger with insulin, but that someone with a medical background did. Horger reportedly confessed to all three attempts after she was confronted by police.

Horger’s attorney, Fortunato Perri Jr., said his client did not want her mother to suffer anymore, Fox 29 reported. Mary Horger has been diagnosed with dementia and osteoporosis.

“It’s a very sad, tragic set of circumstances,” he told the news outlet.

Horger faces a preliminary hearing next week.