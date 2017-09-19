Phase 1 of Milford’s Airport Road rehab finishes

Phase 1 of Milford’s Airport Road rehabilitation project is over. The section between route 113 and Delaware Veterans Boulevard should be reopened to traffic today. Phase 2 will begin this morning as well, which will shut down the stretch of road between Canterbury Road and Delaware Veterans Blvd until around October 8th. Road work will include subbase repair, subbase paving, and drainage improvements. Traffic will be detoured to Bowman Road and to route 113 during the Phase 2 roadwork. The project will be fully completed by December 1.