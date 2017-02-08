Phil Jackson is acting like someone who really wants to be fired by the Knicks

Here’s where things get screwy. If Jackson really wanted to move Anthony, he’d do what any executive would do in this situation – he’d sit down with Anthony and say:

“Carmelo, you’ve been a loyal and fantastic Knick for many years, and we’ll always appreciate everything you’ve done for this franchise. Unfortunately, we as a franchise need to hit the reset button. We let you down in that regard – we never built you a championship team. That’s on us. But we want to start over, and we want to give you the best chance to win a ring on whatever team you want to be on. Los Angeles, Cleveland, wherever you want to go, we want to make sure you’re happy. Can we try to do this?”

Simple enough, right?

This is not what Jackson did.