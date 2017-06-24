Phil the Harbor Seal to be Released in Ocean Next Week

The wayward harbor seal named Phil that was rescued from near Killens Pond State Park back in April will be released back to the ocean on Tuesday. He will be released at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey. MERR Institute officials monitored Phil for several months after he was spotted. He was eventually rescued and taken to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for rehab and treatment for dehydration and other medical issues. This will be the Aquarium’s 200th animal rescue released since the Animal Rescue program began in 1991.