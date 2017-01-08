Philadelphia 76ers Coach Brett Brown Has Fond Memories Hollis Thompson

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown keeps fond memories of former player Hollis Thompson

Perhaps it was time for the parting of ways between the Philadelphia 76ers and Hollis Thompson. Thompson’s playing time was eroding as quickly as his gametime production. The Philadelphia 76ers drafted not one, but two, raw wing prospects. On one hand, Furkan Korkmaz has committed to play internationally. On the other hand, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, is himself begging for scraps of playing time to be tossed his way.

We have covered the fact that Thompson is no longer with the team, where he may land next, and what factors drove the team to part ways with him here, and now. So there is nothing left to say, right?

Wrong.

No Conflict

In the meantime, I have learned some believe part of the reason the 76ers waived Hollis Thompson sprang from his conflicts with head coach Brett Brown. As a matter of fact, that could not be more inaccurate. In a recent interview by Jessica Camerato of CSNPhilly.com, Brett Brown sounded anything but a head coach with a grudge:

“He never went away. Every year you wondered, is Hollis still going to be here? And he never went away. This was the first time we considered it seriously. He has been with me the longest,” Brown said. “He’s gone through every second of it with me. You look across at him and there’s a respect and there’s a fondness that you can’t help but have for Hollis Thompson. The thing I feel comforted by is he does have an elite, identifiable NBA skill in that he can shoot (career 38.9 three-point percentage). It’s a sought-after commodity, and he has it. I feel like somebody’s going to pick him up. I don’t feel we’re going to see Hollis Thompson removed from the NBA.” -Brett Brown

Perhaps the story garbled in passing. Perhaps Thompson was a problem for other players? Wrong again.

“Hollis was a great teammate. He was the spirit of the team. He was just a jokester that made everybody laugh. It’s definitely tough to see him go, but you recognize this NBA is a business. That’s how it’s always been. I wish him the best wherever he [goes] next.” – Nerlens Noel

In the end, the was neither feud nor conflict. It was simply a matter of 16 needs for 15 slots. A slot needed to be freed up, and Thompson’s slot was chosen.

Sometimes good persons suffer setbacks. It’s all part of life in the NBA.

