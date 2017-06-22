Philadelphia 76ers NBA draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

The Philadelphia 76ers have been active early on this summer, trading for the top spot in the NBA draft with every intention of selecting Washington guard Markelle Fultz. The deal with the Boston Celtics was finalized Monday, and it puts the rebuilding Sixers in perfect position to secure a true playmaker. The No. 1 pick will join 2016 top pick Ben Simmons and 2014 No. 3 pick Joel Embiid to begin guiding a team that finished 28-54 last season.

The Sixers have a slew of picks coming both later in the draft and in the coming years. The front office’s strategy with those selections will say plenty about where it sees the state of this massive rebuilding process.

Here’s the full list of picks the 76ers hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated with grades and analysis as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 1 (No. 1 overall)

Round 2, Pick 6 (No. 36 overall)

Round 2, Pick 9 (No. 39 overall)

Round 2, Pick 16 (No. 46 overall)

Round 2, Pick 20 (No. 50 overall)

