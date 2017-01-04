Philadelphia Eagles bring back wide receiver Rasheed Bailey

Eagles re-sign Rasheed Bailey.

The Philadelphia Eagles have brought back a familiar face.

Wide receiver Rasheed Bailey, who spent time with Philadelphia during the 2015 preseason, has been re-signed by the Eagles, per reports.

Bailey was released by the Eagles in the final round of cuts leading up to the 2015 season. He briefly signed with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League, but then left Canada to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In August, Bailey was released by the Jaguars and claimed off waivers by the San Diego Chargers. He would be released once again in September.

Though Bailey clearly can’t seem to find a permanent home, he won over the Philly faithful in the 2015 preseason. The 6’1″, 209-pound receiver was born and raised in Philadelphia and played his college ball at Delaware Valley.

Bailey’s chances of making the Eagles’ 2017 are not good, but with a receiving corps as bad as the Eagles’, anything is possible for the second-year player.

