Philadelphia Flyers rookie Travis Konecny sidelined for 4-6 weeks.

Philadelphia Flyers rookie Travis Konecny, was injured Monday against the St. Louis Blues. Konecny will be out with a left knee and ankle sprain for 4-6 weeks. Konecny was seen leaving the arena Monday night in a walking boot.

General Manager Ron Hextall say’s the earliest we can expected Konecny back in the orange and black is March 7th vs. The Buffalo Sabres. If the injury requires the full six weeks to heal it will put the Flyers rookie back in the lineup March 21st vs the Winnipeg Jets.

The Philadelphia Flyers have yet recall a forward to the NHL but are expected to make the call-up tomorrow before they take on the New York Islanders at the Wells Fargo (7PM). The Flyers currently have just 12 forwards on the roster.

Call-up Candidates are Boyd Gordon, Scott Laughton and Jordan Weal. Taylor Leier is currently injured and would’ve been a prime candidate. Leier played 10 NHL games earlier this season.

Matt Read is expected to draw back into the Philadelphia Flyers Lineup after sitting Monday night.

In a tight playoff race Konecny’s injury couldn’t have come at a worse time. The 19-year-old rookie is fifth in team scoring collecting 22 points in 51 games played.

The speedy winger adds much needed skill and scoring to the Flyers lineup. Sitting fourth worst in the NHL at even strength goal ratio its clear the Flyers have a hard time scoring goals and Konecny being hurt will not help the cause.

