Philadelphia Flyers’ Forwards Cost Per Point

Fourth worst in the NHL at even strength goal ratio its clear the Philadelphia Flyers are struggling to score. Below we take a look at the Flyers forwards cost per point.

(Average cost is based on points pace based on a 82 games played).

Top 6 Forwards

Jake Voracek

On pace for 68 points.

Cap Hit: $8,250,000

Cost per point: $121,324

Claude Giroux

On pace for 62 points.

Cap Hit: $8,275,000

Cost per point: $133,468

Wayne Simmonds

On pace for 57 points.

Cap Hit: $3,975,000

Cost per point: $69,737

Brayden Schenn

On pace for 56 points.

Cap Hit: $5,125,000

Cost per point: $91,518

Travis Konecny

On pace for 35 points.

Cap Hit: $894167

Cost per point: $25,548

Sean Couturier

On pace for 32 points.

Cap Hit: $4,333,333

Cost per point: $135,417

As a comparison, we took a look at Jake Voracek and Claude Giroux vs. Ryan Getzalf and Corey Perry of the Anaheim Ducks.

Ryan Getzalf’s is on pace for a 68 points in 82 games. Equaling that of Jake Voracek ,the two also share the same cap hit at $8,250,000 giving them the same cost per point ($121,324).

Corey Perry is on pace for a 54 point season. With a cap hit of 8,625,000 giving Perry a cost for point of $159,722 which is $26,254 higher than Claude Giroux.

The Flyers best bargains in the top 6 come in the form of Wayne Simmonds and Travis Konecny both are a producing at team friendly cost per point.

Sean Couturier’s cost per points is the highest in the Philadelphia Flyers top 6 at $135,417 but only slightly higher than captain Claude Giroux.

Though “Couts” cost per points is high, Couturier offers much more than points to the organization offering the Flyers a true shutdown center.

Brayden Schenn’s cost per point is that of an NHL top 6 forward beating out the likes of Evander Kane $109,375 and Marian Hossa $94,196. Schenn may take a lot of criticism from the Flyers fans, but he does produce when it comes to cost per points.

Bottom 6 Forwards

Matt Read

On pace for 25 points.

Cap Hit: $3,625,000

Cost per point: $145,000

Nick Cousins

On pace for 24 points.

Cap Hit: $840,000

Cost per point: $35,000

Micheal Raffl

On pace for 21 points.

Cap Hit: $2,350,000

Cost per point: $111,905

Chris VandeVelde

On pace for 16 points.

Cap Hit: $712,500

Cost per point: $44,531

Roman Lyubimov

On pace for 10 points.

Cap Hit: $925,000

Cost per point: $92,500

Dale Weise

On pace for 9 points.

Cap Hit: $2,350,000

Cost per point: $261,111

Pierre Bellemere

On pace for 9 points.

Cap Hit: $712,500

Cost per point: $79,167

The Flyers bottom six forwards have struggled to score that’s no secret.

Dale Weise has struggled mightily with a Cost per point of $261,11. Weise has yet to live up to his 4 year deal he signed this summer.

Matt Read has also struggled on pace for just 25 points this season, Read’s two-way game isn’t making up for his low point total and $3,625,000 cap hit.

Micheal Raffl is fairing slightly better off than Matt Read averaging just 4 points less on the season but making $1.3 million less. Raffl is a strong two-way player that has moved up and down the flyers lineup this season.

Nick Cousins is leading the way on the bottom 6 averaging just 1 point off the leader, Matt Read, Cousins makes $2,785,000 less than Read. With a Cost per point of $35,000 Cousins sits second on the Flyers.

VandeVelde,Lyubimov and Bellemere the Flyers fourth line is averaging a cost per point of $72,066.

Lets compare the duo of Matt Read and Dale Weise (34 projected points) to the combination of Matt Belesky and Jimmy Hayes in Boston (24 projected points).

The Philadelphia Flyers pay their duo 6 million the Bruins pay their combination 6.1 million. Cost per point is : $203,056 for the Flyers compared to $297,222 of the Bruins.

In comparison to the Boston Bruins, who have scored one less goal this season in one more game played then the Flyers.

Boston and Philadelphia are currently fighting for the final wildcard spot with Philadelphia currently holding a 1 point advantage and the final playoff spot.

The Philadelphia Flyers forwards as a group cost per point: $103,556.

The Boston Bruins forwards as a group cost per point: $102,576.

