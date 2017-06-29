Philadelphia Phillies: Potential Maikel Franco trade opens great possibilities

A potential Maikel Franco trade would not hurt the Philadelphia Phillies as greatly as it might have two years ago. In fact, dealing their young third baseman could actually open up some great possibilities.

After his very productive half-season in 2015, Franco has failed to capitalize on the opportunity that has presented itself. This season has been especially rough on the once promising star. He is hitting .225 and has an OBP of just .285. Through 302 plate appearances, Franco has already grounded into 14 double plays. Last season he had 13 in 630 trips to the plate.

The Phillies are reportedly shopping Franco this summer despite his age and the promise he showed in past seasons. Once an untouchable piece of their future, the struggles Franco has faced this year have made him trade bait.

Finding a trade partner for Franco is easier said than done. With Todd Frazier available and Mike Moustakas also potentially on the market, there are plenty of choices for teams to seek. Franco’s struggles at the plate and on defense are limiting to his trade value. On the plus side, a non-contender could always target Franco with the hope he turns things around. Franco has yet to even reach arbitration and is under team control for several more years. Even a franchise completely out of the playoff race may see him as a solution to their third base woes.

If the Phillies do trade Franco, it means third base is open for the foreseeable future. They don’t have anyone in the minor league system at the position ready to take over anytime soon. What this means is the Phillies could be in play to make a big signing during the 2018-2019 offseason.

Two winters from now, many of MLB’s best will hit free agency. Included in this class are two of the league’s best third basemen: Manny Machado and Josh Donaldson.

Machado has struggled in 2017, but that should do little to hurt his free agent value. He’ll have another year before the Phillies could sign him to what many are predicting could become the largest contract of the offseason. Previously, it was Bryce Harper many speculated the Phillies would desire. Minus Franco, Machado becomes the better fit.

In Donaldson’s case, the Phillies would need to ensure the roster is built to win immediately. Machado reaches free agency at 26-years-old. Donaldson, the 2015 American League MVP, does so at age 33. He’ll likely be on the decline by this point in his career while Machado would theoretically head into his prime.

The last place Phillies appear at least two years away from competing. By trading Franco now and opening up third base, they set themselves to make a huge free agent splash following the 2018 season. And even if it’s not Machado or Donaldson they ultimately target, the Phillies have an opportunity to get a head start and swing a trade for someone else this upcoming winter.

Based on Franco’s performance this year and last, it’s time to move on.

