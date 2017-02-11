Philadelphia police officer injured while attempting to stop hit-and-run-driver

A Philadelphia officer was injured while attempting to stop a hit-and-run driver in West Philadelphia, early Saturday morning.

It happened near 62nd and Market Streets, just before 3 a.m. According to police, two officers were in the area when they saw a Ford Explorer hit a parked vehicle. One of the officers approached the SUV and asked the passenger to roll down the window.

That’s when police say driver sped up and drove away. The officer, who was standing on the SUV’s running board, was able to jump off but suffered minor injuries to his hands and legs. No one else was injured.

Detectives later spotted the SUV unattended on the 5300 block of Walnut Street.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid 30’s, 6’4″ tall with a thin build and short hair.

Story first appeared on Fox 29.