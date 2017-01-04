Philander strikes early blow as South Africa chase victory

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) Vernon Philander struck an early blow as South Africa began its push for victory on Day 3 of the second test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

After South Africa declared its second innings on 224-7 to set Sri Lanka a mammoth 507 to win, Philander uprooted Dimuth Karunaratne’s leg-stump to leave the visitors on 17-1 at tea.

South Africa’s dominance was set up on Tuesday when Quinton de Kock scored his third test century and Philander and Kagiso Rabada shared eight wickets to bowl Sri Lanka out for 110.

The home side extended its advantage on the third day in spite of Suranga Lakmal’s 4-69, allowing captain Faf du Plessis to declare with 47 overs remaining in the day.