Philipp Lahm&#039;s career is coming to an end

By news@wgmd.com -
27

Philipp Lahm is looking to retire after this season.

More  Soccer  Videos

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Darmstadt | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Darmstadt | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights

2 days ago

FC Augsburg vs. Werder Bremen | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights

FC Augsburg vs. Werder Bremen | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights

2 days ago

Tim Cahill gets sent off while waiting to be subbed

Tim Cahill gets sent off while waiting to be subbed

3 days ago

Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights

Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights

3 days ago

Aubameyang strikes first for Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig | 2016-17 Bundesliga Highlights

Aubameyang strikes first for Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig | 2016-17 Bundesliga Highlights

3 days ago

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. FC Ingolstadt 04 | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. FC Ingolstadt 04 | 2016–17 Bundesliga Highlights

3 days ago

More Soccer Videos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR