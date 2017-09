The leading Philippine ETF continues to strengthen despite concerns over President Rodrigo Duterte and his heavy-handed approach to governing. The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEArca: EPHE) is up 14.4% year-to-date. Meanwhile, the benchmark PSEI has increased 20% this year, making it among the world’s better-performing indices. The markets have maintained their momentum despite the Philippine […]Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below