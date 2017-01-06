33.8 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Friday, January 6, 2017
Philippines' Duterte tours Russian warship

Philippines&#039; Duterte tours Russian warship

By foxnewsonline@foxnews.com Fox News Online -
10
  • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, watches as Russian navy officers show the weapons on board the Russian anti-submarine Navy vessel Admiral Tributs in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Duterte toured one of two Russian warships docked at Manila's port in another gesture of warming ties with Moscow. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, watches as Russian navy officers show the weapons on board the Russian anti-submarine Navy vessel Admiral Tributs in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Duterte toured one of two Russian warships docked at Manila’s port in another gesture of warming ties with Moscow. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)  (The Associated Press)

  • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, second from left, gestures as he talks with Russian Rear Adm. Eduard Mikhailov, third from right, Deputy Commander of Flotilla of Pacific Fleet of Russia, and Russia's Ambassador to the Philippines Igor A. Khovaev, second from right, during his visit to the Russian anti-submarine Navy vessel Admiral Tributs in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Duterte toured one of two Russian warships docked at Manila's port in another gesture of warming ties with Moscow. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, second from left, gestures as he talks with Russian Rear Adm. Eduard Mikhailov, third from right, Deputy Commander of Flotilla of Pacific Fleet of Russia, and Russia’s Ambassador to the Philippines Igor A. Khovaev, second from right, during his visit to the Russian anti-submarine Navy vessel Admiral Tributs in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Duterte toured one of two Russian warships docked at Manila’s port in another gesture of warming ties with Moscow. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)  (The Associated Press)

  • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, watches as Russian officers show their weapons on board the Russian anti-submarine Navy vessel Admiral Tributs in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Duterte toured one of two Russian warships docked at Manila's port in another gesture of warming ties with Moscow. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, watches as Russian officers show their weapons on board the Russian anti-submarine Navy vessel Admiral Tributs in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Duterte toured one of two Russian warships docked at Manila’s port in another gesture of warming ties with Moscow. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)  (The Associated Press)

MANILA, Philippines –  Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has toured one of the two Russian warships docked in Manila in another gesture of warming ties with Moscow as he shifts his country’s foreign policy away from long-time ally, the United States.

Rear Adm. Eduard Mikhailov, deputy commander of Russia’s Pacific Fleet, and Russian Ambassador Igor Khovaev escorted Duterte and several of cabinet members around the anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs.

At one point during Friday’s visit, Duterte looked out from the ship’s deck and pumped his fist in the air.

Russia is eyeing naval exercises with the Philippines and deployed the Admiral Tributs and sea tanker Boris Butoma on a five-day goodwill visit to Manila.

Filipinos were allowed to tour the huge ships and Russian marines demonstrated their combat capabilities.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB