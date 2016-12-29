Phillies 2016 In Memoriam: Remembering Those We Lost

Philadelphia baseball and the Phillies lost eight members of their family this year. Today, we remember them for their time with us.

In a year where we lost so many great artists, athletes, entertainers, and people we recognize our Phillies brethren who departed us in 2016.

Whether they spent two at-bats or a lifetime with the Phillies, they will always be a member of our family.

Frank Sullivan: January 23, 1930 – January 19, 2016

Pitcher, 1961-1962: An all-star with the Red Sox, Sullivan struck out 126 batters in 68 games with Philadelphia.

Lou Grasmick: September 11, 1924 – May 26, 2016

Pitcher, 1948: Grasmick played just two games in his major league career, both coming out of the Phillies bullpen at Shibe Park. His construction company became one of the largest on the east coach, and was instramental in rebuilding the Pentagon and the Freedom Tower after 9/11.

Clarence “Choo-Choo” Coleman: August 25, 1939 – August 15, 2016

Catcher, 1961: Choo-Choo Coleman was a Rule 5 selection of the Phillies in 1961, and appeared in 34 games in his only season with the Phillies. That offseason he was drafted by the expansion club New York Mets, for whom he played three seasons. His nickname Choo-Choo was bestowed on him thanks to his speed.

Juan Bell: March 29, 1968 – August 24, 2016

Infielder, 1992-1993: Juan Bell was traded to the Phillies during the 1992 season for Steve Scarsone, and became the Phillies everyday shortstop for the remainder of the season. The younger brother of former American League MVP George Bell, Juan later went on to play for the Brewers, Expos, and Red Sox.

Ralph Joseph “Putsy” Caballero: November 5, 1927 – December 8, 2016)

Second baseman, 1944-1952: A lifelong Phillie, Putsy Caballero joined the major league ball club at just 16-years-old during the Wiz Kids era. He’s the youngest player to start at third base in major league history, playing alongside Richie Ashburn and Granny Hamner. After missing the 1946 season to serve in the military alongside Hamner, Caballero was a member of the 1950 National League champions, and made three appearances in the World Series against the Yankees.

We also remember members of the Philadelphia Athletics for their time playing in the City of Brotherly Love.

Joe DeMaestri: 1928-2016

Carl Miles: 1918-2016

Dick Adams: 1920-2016

And while he was unfortunately never played in red pinstripes, we must recognize the loss of Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez.

[embedded content]

