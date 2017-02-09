Phillies: American League Team Reportedly Looking at Chase Utley

Longtime Philadelphia Phillies second baseman, Chase Utley, appears to be being courted by the American League Champions.

After a decently productive 2016 campaign, the six-time All-Star has proven himself capable of a starting role. Ideally, Chase Utley will find himself in a situation much like Los Angeles, but it appears the Cleveland Indians are calling with spring training soon arriving.

Utley would get the lion’s share of playing time and at-bats while also mentoring the young players on the team.

However, this is not the case in Cleveland. The Indians have a veteran second baseman in Jason Kipnis, and it would be unlikely that Utley would find many at-bats in such a lineup.

First reported by Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the statement was then echoed by Ken Rosenthal.

Sources: #Indians indeed interested in Utley, as @JonHeyman said. Issue would be finding him ABs. Other teams in mix. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 8, 2017

The move itself makes little sense for both Utley as well as the Cleveland Indians.

Utley, now 38, has scoffed at the idea of being a primary backup in the past and it’s hard to see that changing now.

Prediction:

Don’t expect Utley to join the Indians in 2017. If the past is any indication, Utley will hold out for a team where he can be the featured second baseman and see significant playing time once more.

However, unless Utley feels as if this is the end of his career, he may swallow his pride and take on a backup role to chase a World Series title one last time.

