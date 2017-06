Expect the Phillies’ top 2017 Draft pick, Adam Haseley, to begin his professional career in the near future. Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said Tuesday that Haseley — drafted in the first round and eighth overall — is expected to sign a contract before the end of the homestand, which concludes Thursday. An announcement could come Wednesday. The signing bonus allotment for the eighth overall pick is $4,780,400.