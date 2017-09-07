Phillies' early lead slips away vs. Nationals

Even though the Phillies have struggled through a difficult season, right-hander Aaron Nola has been a bright spot. He rebounded from a recent snag of allowing at least five runs in three of his last four starts to give up three runs (two earned) in 5 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts. Tommy Joseph and Jorge Alfaro added solo home runs but it was not enough offense after a late Nats rally.

WHAT’S NEXT

Phillies: Right-hander Jake Thompson (1-1, 4.50 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season Friday night against the Nationals at Nationals Park. Maikel Franco is expected to return to the starting lineup after sitting on the bench the previous three games as rookie J.P. Crawford played third base. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Nationals: Max Scherzer will take the mound for the Nationals on Friday night. His last start was cut short after five innings when his left calf began tightening up on him after being struck with a comebacker in the first inning against the Brewers.

