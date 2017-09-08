Phillies host kids' fashion show for charity

WASHINGTON — The Phillies and The Kisses for Kyle Foundation held a children’s fashion show Thursday at Citizens Bank Park to benefit families fighting childhood cancer in the Delaware Valley.
The event included more than 20 children batting pediatric cancer, plus local media celebrities and Sharon Snyder, who founded the foundation in memory of her son, Kyle, who died from cancer in 1998. Kyle was three weeks shy of his second birthday when he was diagnosed with leukemia. He lost his life to cancer eight months later. In 2001, Sharon founded The Kisses for Kyle Foundation.
