Daniel Brito batted .370 (17-46) with a double, three home runs, eight RBI, four walks, three stolen bases and 1.018 OPS. He hit safely in his first seven games of the season (five of which were multi-hit efforts) and batted .412 (14-34) against right-handed pitching. Brito, a native of Venezuela, was signed by the Phillies as an amateur free agent on July 17, 2014.