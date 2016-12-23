Phillies: Phanatic Plays Pick-Up Mascot Game at Halftime

Nothing could keep the Phillies beloved Phanatic off the field during the Eagles 24-19 win over the Giants

Baseball season is still several months away, but that doesn’t mean the Phillie Phanatic is hibernating. The Phillies mascot took to the field during Thursday Night Football for a pick-up game between the NFL mascots and the mascots of Philadelphia.

Paired up with Swoop, Franklin, and various collegiate mascots, the Phanatic played primarily at center. In fact, I think he outperformed Jason Kelce.

For those in the stands at @LFFStadium, it’s time for a little Mascot All-Star football. pic.twitter.com/vhN1gS4Q3U — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 23, 2016

With the Eagles blatantly annoying mouthpiece Dave Spadaro “calling” the game, the Phanatic and his fellow Philadelphia mascots lost to the NFL mascots 7-0 on a deep touchdown to the Jaguars mascot.

The Phanatic even got a late hit in on the Patriots mascot, probably as retribution for the Super Bowl.

Watch the game here, but I’d recommend muting it so you don’t have to listen to Spadaro cause 60,000 ears bleed.

Meanwhile Bob Costas wore his Judge Doom costume on the sideline, but did not get a chance to take the field.

Can’t decide if Bob Costas is dressed like an eccentric hit man or Carmen San Diego’s Estranged brother pic.twitter.com/fYakuDhIuP — Zach Schwartz (@ZachisZach) December 23, 2016

Knew Bob Costas reminded me of someone tonight pic.twitter.com/zswj3i7h7J — NFL Mocks Crew (@NFLMocks) December 23, 2016

Less than two months until pitchers and catchers finally report for the Philadelphia Phillies!

