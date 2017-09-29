Phillies shift Mackanin out of manager's seat

The Phillies will not retain Pete Mackanin as manager following the 2017 season, Vice President & General Manager Matt Klentak announced today. Mackanin will remain as manager through the season’s final three games and has agreed to a contract extension to serve as Special Assistant to the General Manager for 2018 and beyond.

Mackanin, 66, has served as Phillies manager since June 26, 2015, going 172-237 entering tonight’s game. In his first full season as manager in 2016, Mackanin guided the Phillies to a 71-91 record. This year, the team has posted a 64-95 record with three games remaining.