Phillies will see plenty of AL East in 2018

Other highlights of the Phillies’ schedule:

• They play the American League East in Interleague Play. They will host the Blue Jays (May 25-27), Yankees (June 25-27), Orioles (July 3-4) and Red Sox (Aug. 14-15). It will be the Yankees’ first trip to Citizens Bank Park since 2006.

• The Phillies travel to play the Rays (April 13-15), Orioles (May 15-16), Red Sox (July 30-31) and Blue Jays (Aug. 24-26).

• Fans looking to use a few vacations days to take a road trip might want to check out an 11-day, 10-game road trip against the Dodgers, Giants and Cubs from May 28 through June 7. It starts with a four-game series at Dodger Stadium before continuing to AT&T Park and Wrigley Field. Oh, and there is an off-day between San Francisco and Chicago. It is the Phillies’ longest road trip of the 2018 season.

• The Phillies have a season-long 11-day, 10-game homestand against the Pirates, D-backs and Braves in late April.

• The Phillies will finish next season with a three-game homestand against the Braves from Sept. 28-30.

Three-game packs of tickets will go on sale in late November. Group tickets will go on sale in mid-December. Individual tickets will go on sale in February.

The 2018 schedule, plus specific ticket on-sale dates, schedule updates, game times, promotions and television listings are available here.

Davis wins Dallas Green Award

Phillies amateur scout Joey Davis won the 2017 Dallas Green Award.

Davis, who has spent the past 14 years with the Phillies, covers Northern California and Northern Nevada. He signed four players who made their Major League debuts with the Phillies this season: Rhys Hoskins, Drew Anderson, Andrew Knapp and Brock Stassi.

The award was established in 2011 to honor the accomplishments of Green, who spent 62 years in professional baseball, 46 of which were with the Phillies.