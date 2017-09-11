Phils claim lefty Curtis off waivers

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies added bullpen depth Monday when they claimed left-hander Zac Curtis off waivers from the Mariners.
Curtis, 25, allowed three unearned runs in 4 2/3 innings in three appearances this season with Seattle. He allowed three hits, one walk and struck out two. He posted a 3.51 ERA in 41 appearances with Double-A Arkansas, striking out 60 and walking 19 in 51 1/3 innings.
Curtis had a 6.75 ERA in 21 appearances with the D-backs in 2016. Arizona traded him to Seattle in November in the Jean Segura/Taijuan Walker deal. Curtis will wear No. 52.
The Phillies placed right-hander Jesen Therrien on the 60-day disabled list to make room for Curtis on the 40-man roster. Therrien has an ulnar collateral ligament injury in his right elbow. He could require surgery.
MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweeted that the Phillies will promote Triple-A Lehigh Valley right-hander Henderson Alvarez. The Phillies recently signed Alvarez to pitch for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. He posted a 2.84 ERA in three starts.
