Phils claim lefty Curtis off waivers

Curtis had a 6.75 ERA in 21 appearances with the D-backs in 2016. Arizona traded him to Seattle in November in the Jean Segura/Taijuan Walker deal. Curtis will wear No. 52.

The Phillies placed right-hander Jesen Therrien on the 60-day disabled list to make room for Curtis on the 40-man roster. Therrien has an ulnar collateral ligament injury in his right elbow. He could require surgery.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweeted that the Phillies will promote Triple-A Lehigh Valley right-hander Henderson Alvarez. The Phillies recently signed Alvarez to pitch for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. He posted a 2.84 ERA in three starts.