Phils drop series opener despite Nola's gem

Nationals starter A.J. Cole continued a solid September after spending the better half of August shuttling between Washington and Triple-A Syracuse. The right-hander held the Phillies to a single run over 5 2/3 innings, with five strikeouts and a pair of walks. Since his most recent call-up to begin September, Cole holds a 3.54 ERA in 20 1/3 innings. Nola’s solid start, six innings, five hits, two earned runs with nine strikeouts, was likely his last of what turned into an impressive season for the third-year rotation staple.

Ben Harris is a reporter for MLB.com based in Philadelphia who covered the Phillies on Monday.

Jamal Collier covers the Nationals for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jamalcollier.

