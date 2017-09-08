Phils drop slugfest after late rally falls short

Washington did not receive the usual dominant effort from its ace, Max Scherzer, who began his night with a bumpy first inning, when he surrendered a three-run homer to Nick Williams. But Scherzer settled in to hold the Phillies to four runs over six innings with seven strikeouts.

The Phillies drew closer with a pair of three-run homers — by first baseman Rhys Hoskins in the seventh inning and Maikel Franco in the ninth — but left-hander Sean Doolittle came on to strike out the side and protect a one-run lead in the ninth for the save.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Taylor touches ’em all: Herrera initially charged in on Taylor’s line drive, but the ball sailed over his outstretched glove. According to Statcast™, Herrera had an 87 percent catch probability on the play. Taylor took advantage once the ball went past Herrera, racing around the bases in 15.04 seconds, the second-fastest inside-the-park home run in the Majors this season.

Taylor’s impressive day was not finished. In the seventh inning, he added an outfield assist when he threw Williams out at the plate. It was his eighth outfield assist of the season as he launched a 96.3-mph throw from 243 feet.

Game turns in the 6th: The game turned in the sixth inning when the Phillies threatened with a scoring opportunity as Freddy Galvis stepped up to the plate to pinch-hit as the tying run with runners on second and third. But with Scherzer nearing the end of his day, the righty still managed to induce Galvis to pop out on his 104th pitch of the night to end the sixth.

The Nationals responded with a three-run bottom half of the sixth on a two-run home run from Trea Turner and a run-scoring single by Ryan Zimmerman to extend their lead.

WHAT’S NEXT

Phillies: Right-hander Mark Leiter (2-5, 4.74 ERA) faces the Nationals in the third game of a four-game series Saturday night at Nationals Park at 7:05 p.m. ET. Leiter allowed nine runs in just 3 1/3 innings earlier this week against the Mets at Citi Field. He had pitched relatively well before that, posting a 3.88 ERA..

Nationals: As the Nats move closer to clinching the NL East, they send right-hander Edwin Jackson to the mound Saturday night against the Phillies. Jackson struggled in his last outing against the Brewers, who tagged him for five runs in five innings.