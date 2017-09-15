Phils smash 3 HRs in big 2nd, blank Marlins

“This feels like a family here,” Alfaro said. “That makes us try to play better. We have a good relationship in here. All the young guys are just trying to help the team win games.”

Phillies finish off shutout

MIA@PHI: Rios grounds out Ellis to record shutout

Yacksel Rios gets A.J. Ellis to ground out to Maikel Franco to finish off the shutout and give the Phillies a 10-0 victory over the Marlins

The Marlins sat Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich to help them hit the reset button amid a 2-15 slide, but it did not snap the club from its funk. Marlins right-hander Vance Worley allowed eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits in just 1 1/3 innings, while Phillies right-hander Jake Thompson pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

• Cut4: Hoskins’ teammates ask for autographs after another home run

The Phillies no longer have the worst record in baseball. Prospects like Alfaro (the club’s No. 5 per MLBPipeline.com), Hoskins (No. 6) and Nick Williams are a big reason why.

“It feels great,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. “You can see it. There’s a spark of energy that entered our lineup. We added Williams and Hoskins, and they’ve provided a real spark to the entire team. It lengthens out the lineup and everybody is competing now. They’re responding and playing with a lot more energy.”

Statcast: Alfaro’s 459-ft. homer

MIA@PHI: Alfaro hits 459-foot home run in Philly

Statcast measures the exit velocity, launch angle and projected distance of the Jorge Alfaro’s homer, the Phillies longest home run of 2017

Although Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday’s 8-1 loss was the worst he’s ever felt after a baseball game in his playing and coaching career — largely due to Miami’s effort — he felt much better about Thursday’s shutout defeat.

• Gordon extends career-high hit streak to 17

“Tonight, I feel fine, honestly, a lot of good stuff,” Mattingly said, noting a strong 3 2/3 innings of one-run ball from Javy Guerra, who entered in the second, and rookie Brian Anderson‘s three hits, which increased his average from .244 to .289 and his slugging percentage from .268 to .356.

“I didn’t really have any problem with tonight, other than the outcome,” Mattingly continued. “Those first few innings didn’t go good, but after that, our guys kept playing, they kept fighting, so I had zero problems with that.”

Guerra converts double play

MIA@PHI: Guerra induces inning-ending double play

Javy Guerra gets Odubel Herrera to smack a grounder to Dee Gordon, who flips to Miguel Rojas to being a 4-6-3 inning-ending double play

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

J.P. makes nine: After Alfaro, Galvis and Hoskins homered in the second, the Phillies kept hitting. J.P. Crawford capped the seven-run inning with a single to center, which scored Nick Williams and Maikel Franco.

Crawford’s two-run single

MIA@PHI: Crawford lines two-run single to center

J.P. Crawford smacks a two-run single to center field to blow open the Phillies’ lead to 9-0 in the bottom of the 2nd inning

Easy runs: Worley got himself in trouble immediately in the first inning, when he put runners at the corners with one out. Cesar Hernandez then scored on a wild pitch, and Galvis later scored on a passed ball to hand the Phillies a 2-0 lead.

“Vance obviously gave us everything that he had,” Mattingly said. “It didn’t go very well, but I knew he’d compete and fight the whole night.”

Passed ball brings in Galvis

MIA@PHI: Galvis scores on passed ball

Vance Worley’s pitch gets away from J.T. Realmuto, allowing Freddy Galvis to score in the bottom of the 1st inning

QUOTABLE

“Hoskins hit another one. Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah about Hoskins. It’s typical.” — Mackanin, on Hoskins homering again

SOUND SMART WITH YOUR FRIENDS

Hoskins is the fastest player in MLB history to hit 18 homers, needing just 34 career games to do it. He also has 39 RBIs, which are the most on record in 34 games. Albert Pujols, Joe DiMaggio, Ted Williams and Zeke Bonura are tied for second with 37.

Must C: Hoskins extends HR mark

Must C Classic: Hoskins’ 18th home run in 34 games

After blasting his record 18th home run in just 34 career games, Phillies rookie Rhys Hoskins is asked for his autograph by a teammate

PERKINS HITS FIRST CAREER HOMER

Phillies rookie Cameron Perkins hit his first career homer, a solo shot to left in the eighth.

“I really would like to have it,” Perkins said of the home-run ball. “I have to bargain. I’ll get Rhys to sign some balls. I’m sure the person that caught my home-run ball would love Rhys’ autograph.”

Perkins’ first career jack

MIA@PHI: Perkins lines first career home run to left

Cameron Perkins pulls a solo home run to left field to tally the first homer of his career in the bottom of the 8th inning

WHAT’S NEXT

Marlins: Displaced by Hurricane Irma, Miami heads to Milwaukee where it will be the home team for a three-game set against the Brewers at Miller Park. Jose Urena (13-6, 3.61 ERA), who was initially slated to start Thursday’s series finale against the Phillies, will instead start the series opener Friday at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Phillies: Phillies right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. (3-5, 4.84 ERA) faces A’s right-hander Daniel Mengden (0-1, 7.07 ERA) on Friday night to open a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park. It is Oakland’s first time in Philadelphia since 2011.

