Phils smash 3 HRs in big 2nd to down Marlins

The Marlins sat Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich to help them hit the reset button amid a 2-15 slide, but it did not snap the club from its funk. Marlins right-hander Vance Worley allowed eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits in just 1 1/3 innings, while Phillies right-hander Jake Thompson pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

The Phillies are 14-12 since Aug. 18, and no longer have the worst record in baseball.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

J.P. makes nine: After Alfaro, Galvis and Hoskins homered in the second, the Phillies kept hitting. J.P. Crawford capped the seven-run inning with a single to center, which scored Nick Williams and Maikel Franco.

Easy runs: Worley got himself in trouble immediately in the first inning, when he put runners at the corners with one out. Cesar Hernandez then scored on a wild pitch, and Galvis later scored on a passed ball to hand the Phillies a 2-0 lead.