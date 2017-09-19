Phils use 4-run 7th to stay tough on Dodgers

PHILADELPHIA — The magic number for a fifth consecutive National League West title stubbornly remained at three for the Dodgers on Tuesday night, as Rhys Hoskins‘ three-run double and four RBIs rallied the Phillies to a 6-2 win at Citizens Bank Park. The second-place D-backs played a late game in San Diego.

Hoskins cleared the bases with two out on the 35th pitch of the seventh inning from beleaguered Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez (3-6). The Dodgers had a two-run lead on Yasmani Grandal‘s home run in the third inning and Curtis Granderson‘s RBI double off winning pitcher Aaron Nola (12-10) in the fourth, but the Phillies tied it on an unearned run off Yu Darvish in the sixth and a bases-loaded walk by Odubel Herrera that preceded Hoskins’ double. Aaron Altherr homered in the eighth off Brock Stewart.

LAD@PHI: Grandal lifts his 20th homer to left field

Yasmani Grandal clubs a solo home run for his 20th of the season, giving the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the top of the 3rd inning