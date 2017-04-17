Phone App Attempted Robbery In Salisbury

Salisbury Police continue to investigate an attempted robbery through a mobile phone app. Police were sent to the 400 block of Hammond Street Saturday night for three reports of attempted robbery where the two suspects would use the LetGo app, claiming they had things to sell and giving the victims a meeting place. All three victims were able to get away unharmed without any of their possessions stolen. The two suspects are described as black men, 25-30 years old, one short and stocky, the other tall and skinny. Anyone with information should send it to the Salisbury Police or Crime Solvers.