Photo of Virgin Mary discovered in Mexico rubble goes viral

An Instagram photo of a statue of Virgin Mary has gone viral after it was captured standing tall among the rubble of Mexico’s earthquake on Tuesday.

The picture shows a statue of the Virgin Mary, known in biblical history as the mother of Jesus Christ, standing unharmed on what appears to be the altar of a collapsed church. All that remains with her is part of a wall and ceiling. The rest of the building was destroyed during the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that rocked parts of Mexico on Tuesday.

The picture was posted on Instagram by fashion designer Edgar Alfaro on Wednesday and so far has gotten more than 5,000 likes.

In a rough translation of the caption, Alfaro described the image as “incredible” and said it was “a sign that we must be aware and not damage our planet.”

“Mother Mary, our mother intercedes for our brothers #Mexico #PuertoRico and the rest of the world,” he wrote. “Have mercy on us, we raise petitions before you and pray for the forgiveness of our sins before God our Lord.”

At least 245 people were killed and thousands injured in the quake.

In Mexico City, the country’s capital, the mayor confirmed at least 115 people had died. The federal civil defense agency said 43 people in Puebla state and 69 people in Morelos state, located southeast and south of the capital respectively, had also died. The rest of the fatalities on record were in Mexico State.

Rescue crews are actively working through the rubble to find any survivors.