Photos: Cindy spawns damaging tornado in Alabama; Louisiana towns under water

Residents from the Gulf Coast to the interior South continued to bare the brunt of damaging impacts from Cindy on Thursday, including dangerous surf, flash flooding, tornadoes and strong winds.

Cindy, which has been impacting the region since early this week, made landfall as a tropical storm around 3 a.m. CDT Thursday near the Texas-Louisiana border, but was downgraded to a tropical depression shortly before 10 a.m. CDT.

One death was attributed to the storm when a 10-year-old boy was struck and killed by a log when a large wave came ashore near a waterfront condo in Fort Morgan, Alabama, on Wednesday.

The young boy was later identified as Nolan McCabe of who was visiting the area from St. Louis.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said on Twitter that the state was seeing “significant effects of Cindy” and said there was more flooding expected in the coming days. The state is also contacting the United States Department of Agriculture to ask for help for Alabama farmers.

Ivey also expressed condolences to the McCabe’s family.

“We have had one death and pray for his family during this difficult time,” Ivey said.

Here in Alabama we are seeing significant effects of #Cindy. We have had one death and pray for his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/0txypUZ9X8 — Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) June 22, 2017

Emergency officials continued to warn people to avoid flooded roadways and beaches were red flag warnings were in effect due to dangerous surf.

Many roads were closed in parts of the Deep South due to flooding, including around the Mobile, Alabama, area on Thursday.

Crews have closed the Causeway both EB and WB. Seek alternate route. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/RDNq58iRfI — ALDOT Mobile Area (@ALDOTMobileArea) June 22, 2017

Numerous road closures were reported in George, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jones and Pearl River counties in Mississippi, with coastal flooding also reported in several of those counties. In addition, there were reports of trees down throughout the state.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said it had not received any reports of major damage or injuries. MEMA told residents to be mindful of the continued threat of dangerous flooding and tornadoes in the coming days.

“Our focus continues to be on flooding issues not only for our coastal residents, but now our residents in north Mississippi, the delta and north Mississippi region,” said MEMA Executive Director Lee Smithson. “They could see large amounts of rainfall as the system shifts to the northeast in the coming days.”

There were also several reports of tornadoes and waterspouts on Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday afternoon, a large tornado produced damage around the Birmingham, Alabama, region. Photos of damage near the town of Fairfield began to emerge on social media showing several businesses ripped apart.

ABC store in Fairfield pic.twitter.com/dE8UrrfiJl — Frenchy (@FelippeSax) June 22, 2017

Residents in parts of Texas, Louisiana, Florida and Mississippi experienced moderate to severe flooding from Cindy’s heavy rain and strong storm surge.

