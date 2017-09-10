Photos: Hurricane Irma hits Florida

By FOX News -
Photos: Hurricane Irma hits Florida

Storm strengthens to Category 4 as eyewall reaches Florida Keys

Waves crash against the Southernmost Point in Key West, Fla., Saturday

(Rob O’Neal/The Key West Citizen via AP )

Flamingos take refuge in a shelter ahead of the downfall of Hurricane Irma at the zoo in Miami, Saturday

(REUTERS/Adrees Latif)

Cars ride in the shoulder to pass other cars in evacuation traffic on I-75 N, near Brooksville, Fla., in advance of Hurricane Irma, Saturday

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A car drives along an empty highway in Miami before the arrival of Hurricane Irma to south Florida, Saturday

(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

A local resident rides a skateboard before the arrival of Hurricane Irma to south Florida, in Miami Beach, Saturday

(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Evacuees enter the Germain Arena, which is being used as a fallout shelter, in advance of Hurricane Irma, in Estero, Fla., Saturday

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Yameleth Georges, 5, and her brother Bersai Geroges, 7, wait with evacuees to enter the Germain Arena, in Estero, Fla., Saturday

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Strong waves brought by Hurricane Irma hit the Malecon seawall in Havana, Cuba, late Saturday

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

People walk on a damaged street after the passage of Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, Cuba, Saturday

(REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini)

A palm tree lays on a car after the passage of Hurricane Irma, near the shore in Marigot, on the island of St. Martin, Saturday

(AP Photo/Amandine Ascensio)

Evacuees leaving the destruction of Hurricane Irma board a WC-130H of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard in St Martin, Saturday

(REUTERS/Major Sean Boughal/106th Rescue Wing/USAF)

Daniel Snow boards up his home ahead for the arrival of Hurricane Irma in Tampa, Florida, Saturday

(REUTERS/Chris Wattie)

