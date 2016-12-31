New Year celebrations around the world

South Korea People attend Seoul’s traditional bell-tolling ceremony for the new year, at the Bosingak pavilion in Seoul, South Korea. (AP) south-korea

Australia Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year’s celebrations are underway in Sydney, Australia. (AP) australia

Australia Dec. 31, 2016: Fireworks explode around the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year’s celebrations get underway in Sydney, Australia. (AP) australia