New Year celebrations around the world
South Korea
People attend Seoul’s traditional bell-tolling ceremony for the new year, at the Bosingak pavilion in Seoul, South Korea.
(AP)
Australia
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year’s celebrations are underway in Sydney, Australia.
(AP)
Australia
(AP)
New Zealand
Fireworks explode from Auckland’s Sky Tower as the new year is welcomed to New Zealand.
(AP)
