Photos: Prairieburg, Iowa hit by tornado as damaging storms sweep through central US

A damaging tornado moved through Prairieburg, Iowa late Wednesday afternoon as severe storms tracked through the region.

Severe thunderstorms broke out across the central United States on Wednesday afternoon and evening with many of the storms focusing on Iowa.

A large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Prairieburg around 7 p.m. CDT Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The NWS issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation tornado warning for this storm, the second highest level of tornado warning that the service issues.

A tornado near Central City, Iowa on Wednesday afternoon before it tracked through Prairieburg, Iowa. (Photo/Twitter user @zglas10).

A photo of storm damage in Prairieburg, Iowa after a tornado tracked through the town. (Photo/Twitter user @dunkss41)

Damage has been reported around the area with the worst damage occurring on the south edge of Prairieburg, according to the Linn Country Sheriff.

It is unclear at this time if there have been any injuries due to the storms.

Non-severe thunderstorms moved through the town immediately following the tornado, making the initial cleanup and damage assessment difficult.

Trees were snapped just west of Central City, Iowa from severe thunderstorms. (Photo/Twitter user @zglas10)

Tornadoes first broke out across southwestern Iowa earlier in the afternoon, but only minor damage was reported.

A severe storm moved through Des Moines, Iowa with damaging wind gusts, leaving around 3,000 electric customers without power around the city, according to MidAmerican Energy.

Severe storms also hit portions of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois with an 80 mph wind gust being measured west of Dodgeville, Wisconsin and a 70 mph wind gust being measured northwest of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Significant storm damage in the Prairieburg, Iowa area. (Photo/Linn Country Sheriff)

A tornado that tracked near Stuart, Iowa on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo/Twitter user @JudgeMarina)

A tornado that touched down near Stuart, Iowa on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo/Twitter user @BrandonLaBrie)

