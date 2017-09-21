Tweet on Twitter

Photos: Puerto Rico hammered by Hurricane Maria

Maria leaves Puerto Rico in rubble as storm heads for Dominican Republic

People walk next to a gas station flooded and damaged by the impact of Hurricane Maria, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Wednesday (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) people-walk-next-to-a-gas-station-flooded-and-damaged-by-the-impact-of-hurricane-maria,-in-humacao,-puerto-rico,-wednesday

Damages are seen in a supermarket after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins) damages-are-seen-in-a-supermarket-after-the-area-was-hit-by-hurricane-maria-in-guayama,-puerto-rico,-wednesday

Agapito Lopez looks at the damage in his house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins) agapito-lopez-looks-at-the-damage-in-his-house-after-the-area-was-hit-by-hurricane-maria-in-guayama,-puerto-rico,-wednesday

Debris and damaged electrical installations are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria en Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins) debris-and-damaged-electrical-installations-are-seen-after-the-area-was-hit-by-hurricane-maria-en-guayama,-puerto-rico,-wednesday

Damaged electrical installations are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria en Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins) damaged-electrical-installations-are-seen-after-the-area-was-hit-by-hurricane-maria-en-guayama,-puerto-rico,-wednesday

A man looks for valuables in the damaged house of a relative after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins) a-man-looks-for-valuables-in-the-damaged-house-of-a-relative-after-the-area-was-hit-by-hurricane-maria-in-guayama,-puerto-rico,-wednesday

A woman reacts while looking at the damage to her house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins) a-woman-reacts-while-looking-at-the-damage-to-her-house-after-the-area-was-hit-by-hurricane-maria-in-guayama,-puerto-rico,-wednesday

Cars drive past a damaged traffic light after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins) cars-drive-past-a-damaged-traffic-light-after-the-area-was-hit-by-hurricane-maria-in-guayama,-puerto-rico,-wednesday

A damaged banana plantation is seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria en Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins) a-damaged-banana-plantation-is-seen-after-the-area-was-hit-by-hurricane-maria-en-guayama,-puerto-rico,-wednesday