Photos: Puerto Rico hammered by Hurricane Maria
Maria leaves Puerto Rico in rubble as storm heads for Dominican Republic
People walk next to a gas station flooded and damaged by the impact of Hurricane Maria, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Wednesday
(AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
Damages are seen in a supermarket after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday
(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
Agapito Lopez looks at the damage in his house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday
(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
Debris and damaged electrical installations are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria en Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday
(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
Damaged electrical installations are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria en Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday
(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
A man looks for valuables in the damaged house of a relative after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday
(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
A woman reacts while looking at the damage to her house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday
(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
Cars drive past a damaged traffic light after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday
(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
A damaged banana plantation is seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria en Guayama, Puerto Rico, Wednesday
(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
A man tries to salvage a table from his restaurant before the arrival of Hurricane Maria in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Wednesday
(REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas)
