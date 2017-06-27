Pickle plant fire visible throughout Delmarva

There was a 2 alarm fire at the old pickle plant in Felton yesterday afternoon, which was seen billowing smoke across the peninsula. Several Delaware and Maryland Fire companies responded to the scene on the 3000 block of Willow Grove to the old San-Del Pickle Plant. According to Delaware State News, due to the clear day, reports of smoke were filed from as far away as the Cape May Ferry, Easton, and the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal, all of which are over 40 away from the blaze. There were no injuries reported.