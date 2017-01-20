Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he could leave Dortmund, and not only for Real Madrid

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang isn’t leaving Borussia Dortmund this month, but he very well might in the summer. The striker was open about the speculation about his future, saying that it’s very possible he leaves the club in the summer.

“Nobody can foresee the future,” Aubameyang told Bild. “I love it at Dortmund, but I can’t say that I’ll stay for two more years, or five or 10. It’s possible that a club could reach an agreement with Dortmund in June and I’ll go.”

Aubameyang has been part of transfer rumors for a couple years now. Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked to him frequently, and Manchester City have been mentioned in recent days as well.

Despite some of England’s top clubs expressing some interest, it has long looked like any move away from Borussia Dortmund would have to be for Real Madrid. Aubameyang has said that he has always dreamed of playing at the Bernabeu and that he promised his grandfather he would play for the Merengues one day. In speaking to Bild, he didn’t back off that at all, but he did say that other clubs would interest him too.

“Yes, yes. That’s true,” Aubameyang responded when asked whether Real Madrid were still his dream club. “But, you know, there is not only Real Madrid in this world.”

Aubameyang has 20 goals this season and is coming off of a 39-goal campaign, so he’s more than proven himself as one of the better forwards in the world. Borussia Dortmund are also not a club that will pay their players as much as the top clubs in Europe. That’s caused them to lose some of their best players for years now, and Aubameyang could be next.