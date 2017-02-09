Pierre Garçon Trains With Former WBC Heavyweight Champion Bermane Stiverne

In order for NFL players to be the best at their respective positions, they have to think, train and act like they’re the best athletes in the world, of which Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garçon clearly is.

Garçon’s coming off one of the best seasons he’s had in his nine years in the league, but he’s not taking anything for granted. Garçon’s working extremely hard this offseason to raise his game even higher, and he’s enlisting some championship help to get him there, in the form of former WBC World heavyweight champion Bermane Stiverne.

Stiverne – who shares a Haitian heritage with Garçon – posted a video recently on his Instagram page of him and Garçon putting in some strenuous rope work down in Boca Raton, Fla. Stiverne’s hard at work in trying to regain the title he lost two years ago to current WBC World heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, who, ironically enough, is a Redskins fan.

Here’s where Garçon, Stiverne and Wilder are even more intertwined: Garçon attended the title fight between Stiverne and Wilder on Jan. 17, 2015, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and was thoroughly entertained by what he saw.

“It was a good match,” Garçon said. “He’s [Wilder] a very good boxer, very athletic, got a long reach, he doesn’t get tired, a very good boxer.”

Garçon got a chance to meet up with Wilder again during the season, as Wilder came to one of the team’s practices prior to their game with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. Wilder spoke with the players and gave them a strong pep talk afterwards to get them ready for Dallas.

Garçon took Wilder’s words to heart and had a monster 2016 campaign, catching 79 passes for 1,041 yards and three touchdowns.

“It was really cool to meet him, to see him in person,” Garçon said. “Just having that mindset, every day going to work, having that mindset that you’ve got to make it happen regardless, there’s no losing, no excuses, do whatever it takes. You’re going to do whatever needs to be done for your team, for yourself.”