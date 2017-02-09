Pierre Garcon Will Receive Lots Of Attention On Free Agent Market

Many have been talking about DeSean Jackson as the Redskins receiver to watch on the free agent market this offseason. However, it appears that Pierre Garcon may end up being the player that gets more interest on the market.

Free agency is rapidly approaching. One of the most exciting two week spans in the NFL calendar will feature quite a few big name players changing teams. The Washington Redskins seem destined to be hyper active during the time period due their copious cap space and their big name free agents. One of their players who could receiver a great deal of attention on the open market is Pierre Garcon, the team’s leading receiver for the 2016 season.

Garcon is coming off of a year in which he recorded 1,041 receiving yards on 79 catches. It was one of the best seasons of his career, and his excellent route running and physicality will make him a high caliber No. 2 receiver for whatever team targets him. There are a few teams on the short list who may really have interest in Garcon.

According to Mike Jones of the Washington Post, the five teams that will compete with the Redskins for Garcon’s service are the Rams, Eagles, Bears, Cowboys, and 49ers. The Baltimore Ravens also appear to be a potentially good fit, but Jones did not mention them as a potential landing spot. If there are so many teams targeting Garcon, then his price may get driven up a bit and that could scare the Redskins away.

Still, it seems like the teams on that list would not appeal much to Garcon. Granted, the Redskins are not a contender yet, but they would rank higher than most of the teams associated with him. The Cowboys are the only team that has a realistic chance of competing for a Super Bowl.

That said, it could make a lot of sense for Garcon to go to Dallas. He could serve as the No. 2 wide-out, and he could have a lot of success across from Dez Bryant. Garcon’s presence would also allow Cole Beasley to move into the slot, which would be a terrific spot for the solid receiver. That could really make Dallas’ offense very potent and give them a chance to advance further into the playoffs.

Garcon’s status will have to be monitored moving forward. He is more likely to re-sign with the Redskins than Jackson, but it still remains unclear what his plans are. No matter what, look for Garcon to sign with a contender that will allow him to have a big role on offense.

