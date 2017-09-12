Pilot, 79, suffers minor injuries in small plane crash caught on video

Dramatic video released Monday shows a small plane crashing into a tree near a Connecticut airport.

Pilot Manfred Forst was trying to land at Robertson Field Airport in Plainville around 11:30 a.m. Monday when he crashed.

Authorities said Forst was 79 and suffered only minor injuries.

“This was an absolute godsend that he survived this crash because this is something that could have been fatal,” veteran pilot and aviation doctor Michael Teiger told Fox 61 Connecticut.

The plane was a 1981 single engine Cessna 172 model owned by Interstate Aviation Inc., which is run out of Robertson Airport, the station reported.

Forst told the station on the phone that he was grateful and thankful that he was out of the hospital and doing fine.

The FAA is investigating but officials did say there was a small fuel leak, according to the station.

